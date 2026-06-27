Alvaro Arbeloa pushing Fulham to sign Manuel Angel

Fulham may look to sign 22-year-old Spanish midfield prospect Manuel Angel from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet El Correo, Manuel Angel is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a creative midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Real Madrid Castilla captain.

Alvaro Arbeloa is the driving force behind the West London club’s move for the Spaniard. However, Fulham will not be alone in the battle for Angel’s signature, as he is also a target for Deportivo Alaves, while Deportivo de la Coruna and Como are also monitoring the youngster’s progress at Real Madrid Castilla.

Who is Manuel Angel?

Manuel Angel is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in Real Madrid’s age-group and reserve setups. Born in Albaida del Aljarafe, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Spain, passing through the academies at CD Albaida and Sevilla before joining Real Madrid in July 2018 and subsequently rising through the ranks at the club.

The Spanish midfielder has become the Real Madrid Castilla captain, and he has also broken into the first-team squad at the Santiago Bernabeu, making seven appearances thus far for Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Angel’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Fulham’s interest in Manuel Angel is understandable. Despite not having a head coach since Marco Silva departed, Fulham have started planning for the summer. Squad building kicked off with an agreement in principle for a move for Jonah Kusi-Asare.

Angel is seemingly the next top target, and they need a player like him. Though Fulham have midfielders in their squad, Tom Cairney is ageing and Harrison Reed, 31, is being phased out as a regular. So, Fulham must sign a young playmaker who can be the ideal foil to Sander Berge in the central areas.

Angel, with his tactical intelligence, vision, and ability to accelerate attacks with his dribbling and passing accuracy, is an ideal fit for Fulham’s needs. However, amid widespread interest in his signature, Fulham must accelerate the move to beat the competition to a deal for the Spanish midfield prospect.