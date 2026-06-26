Jonah Kusi-Asare close to sealing permanent Fulham switch

Bayern Munich attacking prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare is closing in on completing a permanent move to Fulham this summer.

According to a report by Kerry Hau on Sky Deutschland, Jonah Kusi-Asare will remain at Fulham beyond his loan spell. The Cottagers have been in talks with Bayern Munich to execute a permanent deal, and the two clubs have struck an agreement in principle for a deal.

Per Kerry Hau, the West London club will pay around €6 million to seal the summer deal for the Swede. Fulham finally succeeded with an offer after Bayern Munich rejected bids worth €3 million and €5 million. The teenage prospect will sign a long-term contract, though the report makes no mention of the duration of the deal.

Who is Jonah Kusi-Asare?

Jonah Kusi-Asare is one of the latest promising prospects from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Solna, the youngster began his youth career in Sweden but made considerable progress after joining Bayern Munich from AIK in January 2024. However, a lack of a clear pathway to the first-team squad compelled the Bavarian outfit to sanction a loan exit last summer.

However, the Swedish attacking prospect was a peripheral figure at the Premier League club in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 122 minutes of game time in ten sporadic appearances. Instead, Kusi-Asare managed more action (461 minutes) in fewer outings (6) for Fulham’s under-21 team, with his progress accelerating in a lower setting.

Why are Fulham interested in keeping Kusi-Asare?

Fulham’s interest in keeping Jonah Kusi-Asare beyond the summer transfer window is intriguing. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a striker, as Raul Jimenez has called time on his spell in West London by leaving as a free agent and rejoining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Muniz has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months, forcing Fulham to seek a solution from the market. While several strikers, including Valentin Castellanos, have emerged on the West London club’s wishlist, signing two players for the position is sensible.

Kusi-Asare can initially continue to learn the ropes instead of being thrown into the deep end before he is ready to become a regular for Fulham. With the deal between Fulham and Bayern Munich now all but certain, an extended stay at Craven Cottage is on the cards for the 18-year-old Swede.