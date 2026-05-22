Fulham enter Valentin Castellanos chase, player stance revealed

Fulham will look to sign 27-year-old Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, and a summer deal is understood to be possible.

According to an update by Italian journalist Marco Mampreso, Valentin Castellanos is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 27-year-old West Ham United attacker.

The West London club will not be alone in the battle for the South American attacker’s signature, as he is also a target for Flamengo. However, Mampreso’s update has brought good news for Fulham, as Castellanos wants to stay in the Premier League. Meanwhile, West Ham will aim to recoup “as much as possible” if they are forced to sell the player, setting the valuation in the range of €20-30 million.

How has Valentin Castellanos fared since his West Ham United transfer?

Valentin Castellanos has not taken long to establish a foothold at West Ham United after arriving from Lazio in a deal worth €30 million earlier this year. While the 27-year-old would have hoped to score more goals, his output of six goals in 21 appearances for the East London club is decent, as he has found the back of the net every 270 minutes.

However, the Argentine striker’s long-term future at the London Stadium is uncertain amid West Ham’s relegation battle. If the Hammers fail to retain their Premier League status, a mass exodus will be inevitable. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Fulham.

Will Castellanos leave West Ham after only six months?

Fulham’s interest in Valentin Castellanos makes sense. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a striker, as they are in a spot of bother over Raul Jimenez’s long-term future. The Mexican striker has entered the final two months of his contract, compelling the West London outfit to seek talks over a new deal.

However, Jimenez’s contract situation and the delays in reaching an agreement for a new deal also forces Fulham to seek a solution from the market, as Rodrigo Muniz has struggled with fitness issues this season. Several candidates, including Pape Moussa Fall, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Castellanos also a viable target.

However, West Ham will aim to recoup the €30 million they invested in the 27-year-old Argentine striker if they remain in the Premier League. If they cannot avoid relegation, the Hammers will demand at least €20 million to sanction his departure. Nevertheless, Castellanos remains an appealing target, as he is already well-settled in the top flight.