Fulham rival Crystal Palace, West Ham United in Pape Moussa Fall race

Fulham will reportedly compete with Crystal Palace and West Ham United in the race to sign Pape Moussa Fall.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Pape Moussa Fall is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the summer transfer window. However, they will face stiff competition from fellow London clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham United for the 21-year-old centre-forward.

Who is Pape Moussa Fall?

Pape Moussa Fall is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Pikine, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Senegal and graduated from the youth division at Generation Foot. However, the player has been searching for stability since moving to Europe, moving from RFC Seraing to FC Metz before spending this season on loan with La Louviere.

The Senegalese striker has been impressive during his loan stint in Belgium, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked the interest of several well-known clubs, with Fulham, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Fulham will dip into the market for a striker this summer, as they are concerned about Raul Jimenez’s long-term future. The Mexican striker has entered the final two months of his contract, and the situation has alerted several clubs, including Everton. Even if Jimenez remains at Craven Cottage, Fulham must plan for life after the veteran striker, who is in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s interest in Pape Moussa Fall makes sense. While the Eagles have two strikers after signing Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year, Jean-Philippe Mateta will likely depart from Selhurst Park this summer. So, the 21-year-old has emerged as a viable target for Palace.

As for West Ham, it is surprising that they are considering signing another striker this summer after landing Pablo and Valentin Castellanos earlier this year. Additionally, Nuno Espirito Santo has Callum Wilson in his squad. So, unless the Hammers offload at least one striker, it is unclear why they would pursue Moussa Fall.

Apart from Fulham, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United, Brentford will also pursue the Senegalese striker in the coming months. However, Palace and West Ham are the front-runners for his signature, although they face stiff competition from other clubs, including LOSC Lille, Lorient, FSV Mainz, VfB Stuttgart, Club Brugge, and RSC Anderlecht.