Crystal Palace, West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Pape Moussa Fall

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing 21-year-old Senegalese striker Pape Moussa Fall from FC Metz in the summer transfer window.

A report by French outlet L’Equipe has revealed that Crystal Palace and West Ham United are interested in Pape Moussa Fall. The two London clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 21-year-old centre-forward.

However, the Premier League outfits are not alone in the battle for the youngster’s signature, as FC Lorient, LOSC Lille, Club Brugge, RSC Anderlecht, FSV Mainz, VfB Stuttgart, and Samsunspor are also eager to land him this summer. Meanwhile, FC Metz’s decision-makers are yet to decide if they are open to cashing in on the African attacker in the coming months.

Who is Pape Moussa Fall?

Pape Moussa Fall is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Pikine, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Senegal and graduated from the youth division at Generation Foot. However, the player has struggled to land on his feet since moving to Europe, moving from RFC Seraing to FC Metz before spending this season on loan with La Louviere.

The Senegalese striker has been impressive during his loan stint in Belgium, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 29 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Pape Moussa Fall is understandable. While the Eagles have two strikers after signing Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year, Jean-Philippe Mateta will likely depart from Selhurst Park this summer. So, Palace must dip into the market for a striker, with the FC Metz loanee a viable target.

As for West Ham, it is surprising that they are considering signing another striker this summer after landing Pablo and Valentin Castellanos earlier this year. Additionally, Nuno Espirito Santo has Callum Wilson in his squad. So, unless the Hammers offload at least one striker, it is unclear why they would pursue Moussa Fall.

Meanwhile, with FC Metz unclear if they want to cash in on the 21-year-old Senegalese striker, his prospective suitors must play the waiting game. Even if a summer move was possible, Crystal Palace and West Ham will face stiff competition in the nine-way battle for his signature.