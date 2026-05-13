Fulham line up contract talks with Raul Jimenez amid Everton linsk

Fulham will reportedly attempt to tie 35-year-old Mexican striker Raul Jimenez to a new contract in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Football Insider, Fulham would prefer to keep Raul Jimenez amid uncertainties surrounding his long-term future. The experienced striker has entered the final two months of his contract with the West London club, and they plan to hold talks with his entourage for a new deal.

The report has revealed that the Cottagers are ready to engage in discussions with Jimenez once “they have settled the future of manager Marco Silva” amid his links with Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Tepeji del Río de Ocampo native has recently emerged as a target for Everton, with the Merseyside outfit keen on signing a striker this summer.

Raul Jimenez has established himself as one of the most dependable strikers in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July 2023. While the experienced attacker was already in the English top flight for half a decade, he has become more consistent during his spell with the West London club.

The 35-year-old initially shared game time with Rodrigo Muniz, but he has become the undisputed first-choice striker for Fulham in the last 12 months. The Mexican international has been impressive this season, amassing ten goals and three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. However, with the player entering the final few months of his contract, the situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton.

What next?

Everton’s interest in Raul Jimenez is understandable. The Toffees are combing the market for a striker, as they want an upgrade on Beto and Thierno Barry, particularly if they secure European qualification. While both attackers have shown flashes of brilliance, they have not been as consistent as David Moyes would have liked.

Several candidates, including Ayase Ueda, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Jimenez also a viable target. While the Mexican striker will only be a short-term solution in the final third, he can be a top-class addition to the Merseyside club’s offensive unit.

However, with Fulham eager to tie Jimenez to a new contract, Everton must keep options open. The final decision rests with the 35-year-old attacker, and it will not be surprising to see him stay at Craven Cottage, considering he is well-settled at the West London club.