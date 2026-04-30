Fulham hesitant to pay €24 million for Samuel Chukwueze

Fulham will reportedly look to sign 58-cap Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, but the Cottagers are unwilling to pay AC Milan’s full €24 million asking price.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fulham will aim to complete a permanent move for Samuel Chukwueze after the 2024/25 season concludes. The West London club signed the 26-year-old winger on a season-long loan deal from AC Milan, which includes an option to purchase him for €24 million.

However, despite being keen on securing Chukwueze’s services permanently, they consider the valuation excessive and will unlikely trigger the purchase clause without renegotiating the fee. While the Cottagers remain confident in Chukwueze’s potential and wish to extend his stay at Craven Cottage beyond this season, they are hesitant about the current price tag. The report does not specify how much Fulham would be willing to offer for the Nigerian international, creating uncertainty around whether negotiations with AC Milan will prove fruitful.

Samuel Chukwueze Transfer to Fulham: What’s Happened So Far?

Samuel Chukwueze’s loan move to Fulham has produced mixed results since his arrival last summer. The 26-year-old came to Craven Cottage following an underwhelming spell with AC Milan, where he struggled to establish consistency in Serie A. His early weeks in the Premier League showed promise, as he made an immediate impact. However, his form has become increasingly inconsistent as the season has progressed.

The Nigerian international has recorded three goals and four assists across 22 appearances for Fulham, contributing to one goal every 150 minutes of play. His influence has diminished since Oscar Bobb arrived from Manchester City, with the Norwegian immediately becoming a first-choice starter for Marco Silva. Despite facing increased competition, Chukwueze has done enough to convince Fulham to pursue a permanent deal this summer.

What’s Next for Fulham’s Transfer Strategy?

Although Samuel Chukwueze has not been a consistent first-choice starter for Fulham, his productivity rate demonstrates his utility to the team. Manager Marco Silva has shown faith in the winger’s abilities, and a permanent arrangement appears likely if financial terms can be agreed upon. The challenge now lies in negotiating a reduced fee with AC Milan that satisfies both parties.

Additionally, Fulham face mounting pressure regarding Harry Wilson’s future, as the Welsh winger has entered the final months of his contract with the club. With Wilson being pursued by several high-profile clubs, including Aston Villa, Fulham must prepare contingency plans.

While alternatives, such as Kareem Tunde, have emerged on Fulham’s radar, retaining Chukwueze would be economically sensible given his familiarity with the club’s system and teammates. However, until Fulham and AC Milan agree on a more realistic fee, the player’s long-term status remains in limbo.