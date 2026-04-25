Fulham eyeing Kareem Tunde transfer this summer

Fulham will reportedly look to sign 20-year-old Spanish winger Kareem Tunde from relegation-threatened La Liga club Levante UD in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto for Radio MARCA, Levante winger Kareem Tunde is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker this summer amid uncertainties surrounding Harry Wilson’s long-term future. So, they have set their sights on the promising 20-year-old prospect.

Profile: Kareem Tunde’s Barcelona Roots and Rise

Kareem Tunde is the latest promising prospect to emerge from Spain’s elite academy system. Born in Barcelona, the Spaniard has spent his formative years in Spain and passed through several prestigious academies. The youngster’s youth career included spells with RCD Espanyol, Barcelona, and CF Damm before he graduated to the senior level at Levante UD.

The 20-year-old has yet to become a regular starter for Levante, though his first-team opportunities have increased steadily. Tunde has demonstrated encouraging development this season, accumulating nearly 1,000 minutes across 16 La Liga appearances while contributing 1 assist, averaging approximately 62.5 minutes per outing. His trajectory suggests growing confidence from Levante’s coaching staff, despite the club’s relegation struggle.

The Spanish winger’s progress has attracted attention from several well-known clubs. A Premier League adventure may be on the cards for Tunde, with Fulham among the prospective suitors competing for his signature this summer transfer window.

Tunde Transfer Makes Tactical Sense for Fulham

Fulham’s interest in Kareem Tunde is understandable from a tactical standpoint. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker capable of playing on both flanks. While they signed Oscar Bobb from Manchester City earlier this year, Harry Wilson’s long-term future at Craven Cottage remains uncertain after entering the final three months of his contract despite the club’s attempts to retain his services.

With several well-known clubs setting their sights on Wilson, a departure as a free agent may be on the cards for the Welsh international. Consequently, Fulham must actively explore the transfer market for a winger, and several options, including Ilan Kebbal, have emerged on the West London club’s priority list.

However, Tunde represents a viable strategic target, as his left and right flank versatility would allow Marco Silva tactical flexibility to rotate the 20-year-old Spaniard across multiple positions alongside Kevin, Samuel Chukwueze, and Oscar Bobb. Should the Cottagers lose Wilson to free agency, Tunde’s adaptability would help mitigate the loss of a key attacking asset.