Arsenal formulate offer to sign Morgan Rogers as talks with player progress

Arsenal are eager to advance the move for Morgan Rogers, with talks over personal terms intensifying, which could pave the way for an opening offer.

Arsenal are growing in confidence that Morgan Rogers would choose them as his next destination should he leave Aston Villa. According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners could be edging closer to an agreement on personal terms, which could see them make an opening offer for the England international.

Mikel Arteta wants to upgrade his attack on the left-hand side, and the Aston Villa playmaker is seen as one of his primary targets for that position, while his versatility to play centrally is also a major plus point for the Gunners boss.

Aston Villa had reportedly placed a price tag of £130 million on their star player, which would equal the British transfer record. However, the Gunners are concerned about the asking price, although they may still want to get the deal done for a lower fee, and could test Villa with a firm offer in the coming days.

Are Arsenal going to begin the Morgan Rogers push?

Leandro Trossard has reportedly agreed personal terms with Besiktas, and he could be set for a move to Turkey, which would open up space at Arsenal to sign someone like Rogers. Aston Villa are likely to resist efforts from the Gunners to sign their young star.

Arsenal remain confident they are moving closer to an agreement on personal terms with Rogers, which could pave the way for progress in negotiations. The West Midlands outfit may demand in excess of £100 million, but the Gunners’ spending power could prove decisive in talks.

Arsenal are also being linked with Bradley Barcola, who could reportedly push to leave PSG this summer. While there is uncertainty whether the Gunners are pursuing Rogers, Barcola, or both, Rogers is widely seen as the priority target for Arteta this window, a more versatile and established attacking talent in the Premier League, whereas Barcola would represent a contingency option given financial constraints.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

Competition for Rogers comes from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. However, Arsenal’s behind-the-scenes work on personal terms has positioned them as Rogers’s preferred destination, giving them a strong foundation for negotiations with Unai Emery’s side.