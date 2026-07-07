Aston Villa optimistic of keeping Morgan Rogers amid Arsenal links

Morgan Rogers remains a target for Arsenal this summer, with speculation linking the England international to the Gunners intensifying during the transfer window.

Aston Villa are increasingly confident they can retain Morgan Rogers and keep him at Villa Park. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of Arsenal’s leading attacking targets after an outstanding campaign in which he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential young forwards.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Mikel Arteta is eager to strengthen his attacking options, with Rogers featuring prominently on the club’s shortlist. However, Aston Villa are increasingly optimistic that the former Middlesbrough star will remain at Villa Park.

According to a report by Football Insider, the West Midlands club believes England teammate and close friend Ezri Konsa could play an important role in convincing Rogers that his long-term future lies under Unai Emery.

Rogers and Konsa have spent considerable time together with the England squad, where their relationship has strengthened during international duty. Aston Villa are hopeful that the experienced defender’s influence, coupled with the club’s ambitious project, will help persuade the versatile attacker to reject Arsenal’s interest.

Aston Villa must hold on to Rogers

The Birmingham-based outfit have consistently maintained that Rogers is not actively for sale and is prepared to demand a substantial transfer fee should any club attempt to prise him away. Per recent reports, the England international has been valued at well over £100 million, reflecting both his importance to Villa and the length of his existing contract.

The player’s performances have also established him as a regular member of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, further enhancing his reputation ahead of what promises to be another busy transfer window.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are determined to build on their recent success rather than weaken their squad. After enjoying another strong campaign under Emery, club officials view Rogers as one of the cornerstones of their long-term project and are reluctant to sanction the departure of one of their brightest talents.

Arsenal continue to monitor the situation, but Aston Villa’s resolve and Emery’s long-term vision may yet persuade Rogers to commit his future to Villa Park.