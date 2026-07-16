Arsenal agree deal to sign Christos Tzolis

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have agreed a €40 million deal with Club Brugge to sign their attacking mainstay Christos Tzolis.

Christos Tzolis is all set to join Arsenal in a €40 million transfer from Club Brugge, with the deal now moving towards completion after negotiations accelerated rapidly.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners agreed to meet Club Brugge’s asking price on Thursday, allowing talks between the two clubs to progress quickly. The deal is now being finalised, with both sides working through the remaining contractual details before the move is officially confirmed.

The agreement represents a significant step forward in Arsenal’s summer recruitment plans and is understood to be completely separate from their continued pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Tzolis has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months following a sensational campaign in Belgium. The Greek international established himself as one of Europe’s most productive attackers after joining Club Brugge back in 2024. He finished the 2025/26 season with an outstanding return of 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Why Arteta wants Tzolis in his ranks?

Those remarkable numbers made him one of the most sought-after wingers in Europe, with several clubs monitoring his situation. Arsenal, however, have moved decisively to secure his signature after identifying him as an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s attacking unit.

The 24-year-old is expected to provide quality and competition across multiple attacking positions. Comfortable on either wing and capable of contributing both goals and creativity, Tzolis offers the versatility Arsenal have been searching for ahead of another demanding campaign.

The Gunners have been looking to reinforce the left side of their attack, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Martinelli’s future and Leandro Trossard edging closer to a move away. The Greek winger’s arrival would ensure Arteta retains plenty of attacking depth while also adding another consistent source of end product.

Reports earlier suggested Arsenal had already held preliminary discussions over the transfer before deciding to accelerate negotiations once it became clear Club Brugge were prepared to sell for the right price.

That breakthrough has now arrived, with Arsenal matching Club Brugge’s valuation. With only the final paperwork still to be completed, the North London club now appear to have won the race for one of European football’s most productive attackers.