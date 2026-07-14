Leandro Trossard set to complete Besiktas move this week

Leandro Trossard is expected to complete the formalities of his switch to Besiktas as he leaves Arsenal after three and a half seasons.

An official statement by Arsenal has revealed that Leandro Trossard is on the cusp of joining Besiktas. Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, he is only a few steps away from completing his move to Besiktas. The Turkish side are expected to pay a fee in the region of £17 million, including add-ons, as the experienced Belgian attacker leaves Arsenal after three and a half seasons at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal famously wanted Mykhailo Mudryk heading into the January transfer window of 2023, as they were in the middle of a surprise title push that season. With Chelsea beating them to the Ukrainian attacker, the Gunners swiftly turned their attention to Leandro Trossard, a Premier League-ready alternative, and in hindsight, the move worked out brilliantly for all parties concerned.

During a productive spell at the Emirates, Trossard has made 174 appearances across all competitions, scoring 36 goals and providing 34 assists, including a crucial goal against West Ham at the end of the 2025/26 season. He also contributed 19 goal involvements across all competitions in a successful campaign last time out.

Leandro Trossard set for a Turkish adventure?

In what has been described as a summer in which Arsenal are planning a change of direction in attack, Trossard is now the first player to leave. Despite early interest from Saudi side Al-Diraiyah, it is Besiktas who have received the green light from both the player and the club.

Arsenal had reportedly accepted a bid from Besiktas earlier in the month, and they will sell him for a fee of £17 million including add-ons. That figure is said to break down into £15.3 million in fixed fees and the remaining £1.7 million in add-ons. Trossard had postponed talks with the Turkish giants until after the World Cup, although now that Belgium are out of the tournament, things have accelerated.

Trossard reportedly has an agreement on personal terms with Besiktas, and the Belgian is now extremely close to formalising his move. The deal could be completed this week, as Fabrizio Romano has already given his ‘Here We Go’ on the transfer and confirmed that the player will undergo medical tests at the earliest opportunity. Morgan Rogers has emerged as Arteta’s primary replacement target, signalling Arsenal’s succession plan as Trossard departs.