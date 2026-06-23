Al-Diraiyah plot €20 million move for Leandro Trossard, prepare lucrative contract

Newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diraiyah are preparing a €20 million move to sign Arsenal utility man Leandro Trossard.

Al-Diraiyah, newly promoted to the Saudi Pro League, are preparing a €20 million offer for Leandro Trossard, according to Het Belang van Limburg via SportWitness. They are also willing to hand the 31-year-old a lucrative salary of around €10 million per year, signalling serious intent.

Trossard’s future with Arsenal has been uncertain in recent weeks, but this Middle Eastern approach offers a concrete path forward ahead of next season. Having secured promotion to the top flight, Al-Diraiyah are looking to reinforce their attack with a marquee signing, and Trossard is considered an ideal fit for their setup.

Their financial offers suggest they are committed to their pursuit of the Belgian international. Since joining Arsenal at the start of 2023, Trossard has been a linchpin of Mikel Arteta’s attack, though rarely a guaranteed starter.

His versatility, deployed primarily as a left-winger but equally capable across the forward line, has made him invaluable to the Spanish manager. A regular starter in Arsenal’s title-winning run, Trossard featured prominently as they reached the Champions League final last season, finishing with 19 goal contributions in his 50 outings.

Arsenal are ready to sell Trossard

While he remains an important member of the team, Mikel Arteta seeks an upgrade on the left and is open to Trossard’s departure for the right price. They do have an option to extend his stay by another year, but at 31 and entering the final phase of his contract, this summer may represent the ideal window to move him on.

Turkish clubs have shown interest in him, but Al-Diraiyah appear willing to outbid their competitors. Having earned promotion, they seek a marquee talent to deliver goals, flair, and commercial appeal to their newly elevated status in the Saudi Pro League.

At 31, with his Arsenal contract winding down, Trossard faces a pivotal window to secure his next career move, and Al-Diraiyah’s substantial offer presents a concrete option for his future.