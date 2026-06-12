Besiktas line up €20 million move for Leandro Trossard

Turkish giants Besiktas are preparing a €20 million offer to sign Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard this summer.

Leandro Trossard could choose to move to Turkey this summer, as Besiktas are preparing a €20 million offer for the Arsenal winger, as per a report from Sporx. Following the appointment of Vincenzo Italiano as their new manager, the Turkish outfit are prioritising strengthening the left flank, and they consider Trossard an ideal fit for their setup.

They are willing to offer him wages worth €7 million per season to convince him to make the move to the Super Lig. With his contract running out in 12 months, Arsenal have a big decision to make regarding his future.

Trossard joined the Gunners at the start of 2023 on the back of his impressive performances in the English top flight for Brighton. While he has never really been a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, the Belgium forward has certainly been an integral squad member.

While he prefers playing out wide on the left, the 31-year-old is versatile enough to feature anywhere in attack, and it has been a useful weapon for Arteta over the years. In the recently concluded season, he was involved in 50 matches, racked up 2,900 minutes and ended up contributing towards 19 goals.

Will Arsenal let go of Trossard?

He might not be lightning quick, but he is quite effective in the final third. He is great on the ball, has exceptional technical ability and can create as well as score. While the 51-cap Belgian international still has a year left on his deal, Arsenal could look to cash in on him.

The Gunners are planning to bring in a world-class left-winger this summer. They want an upgrade on Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, as they look to conquer Europe after having won the Premier League. The Belgian’s departure could make room for the new signing. More importantly, cashing in on him this summer will help them avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are looking at him as a marquee signing to bolster their attack. He will be a significant upgrade on their current options, and his experience could prove decisive in big games. However, negotiations with Arsenal have not been easy for clubs of late; as a result, it will be interesting to see if their offer is tempting enough.