Besiktas establish contact for Leandro Trossard move

Besiktas will look to sign 31-year-old Belgian international Leandro Trossard from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by beIN Sports in Turkiye, Leandro Trossard is the subject of interest from Besiktas. The Turkish Super Lig giants are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 31-year-old Arsenal utility man.

Per beIN Sports, the Black Eagles are intensifying their efforts to sign the Waterschei native, with chairman Serdal Adali officially contact Arsenal to discuss a summer move, having identified the player as “one of the primary targets” in search of a left winger.

Leandro Trossard and his growth at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard has made considerable progress since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £21 million in January 2023. While the 31-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the North London club, he has been a reliable performer for Mikel Arteta in the last three and a half years. Additionally, the player’s ability to reprise multiple offensive roles has made him a utility man.

Trossard was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 50 outings across all competitions. Trossard’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Besiktas among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Turkish adventure beckons?

Leandro Trossard has been on Besiktas’ wishlist for nearly a year. The continued interest makes sense, as the struggling Turkish Super Lig giants need productive attackers who can help them bridge the gap to Galatasaray and Fenerbahce and challenge for the league title.

The Belgian international will be an upgrade on the club’s current offensive options, as his pace and productivity will provide a significant boost to the team’s output in the final third. However, Besiktas will not be alone in the battle for Trossard’s signature, with recent reports also linking him with Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle United.

However, the report by beIN Sports has not revealed whether Arsenal will be receptive to an offer from Besiktas or any other suitor. With recent reports claiming the Gunners have no interest in selling the experienced winger, Besiktas will face an uphill task to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window.