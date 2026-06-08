Arsenal not keen on selling Leandro Trossard

Arsenal are not actively looking to offload Leandro Trossard, as Mikel Arteta values the Belgian’s experience and consistency in the squad.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are not leaning towards selling Leandro Trossard despite widespread reports linking the Belgian with an exit. The attacker’s consistent form, as well as his experience, could force Mikel Arteta and the club to rethink their stance, as the Gunners are widely expected to target a new left winger in the summer.

Arsenal finished the season by ending their 22-year wait to win the Premier League, but narrowly missed out on the Champions League crown. After the final in Budapest, where the Gunners lost to PSG on penalties, there have been widespread reports that the club are planning another important summer window, with a left winger a big priority for Mikel Arteta.

There have been suggestions in media reports that Arsenal could reportedly sell Leandro Trossard. Either the Belgian or Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli could depart, with the club eager to bring in a new left winger to compete for a place in the starting lineup. However, the Gunners are reportedly leaning towards keeping hold of Trossard, which could be a big statement in itself.

Will Arsenal keep Leandro Trossard?

The likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Besiktas have all shown interest in Trossard, as per reports, which could see Arsenal explore the idea of a sale. However, Arteta is eager to retain the player, who has been important to the team’s success, producing 19 goal contributions this past season across all competitions, including a key strike against West Ham in the late run-in.

Arteta values Trossard’s experience and consistency in the squad, while the Belgian is also a technically sound player suited to the manager’s system. Moreover, he has played over 100 games across the last two seasons in all competitions, with his availability being another key factor behind Arsenal’s desire to keep him.

Who could depart Arsenal?

With Arsenal not actively looking to sell Trossard, there is a chance that Martinelli departs to accommodate the arrival of a new left winger. As per recent reports, PSG and Bayern Munich are interested in the Brazilian, which would help the Gunners secure a decent fee for the winger.

There could be further departures, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus potentially being shown the door. Both Brazilian attackers are set to enter the final year of their respective deals, which might make their sales important to generate funds for new arrivals. The same could be said about Trossard, but Arteta might prefer to keep the Belgian rather than move him on.