Arsenal ready to sell Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Christian Norgaard

Arsenal are preparing to strengthen their team after a successful season and have decided to sell Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and Christian Norgaard.

According to a report from Fichajes, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and Christian Norgaard are likely to be shown the door to raise funds to bring in a top-level signing this summer.

They won the Premier League title last year but lost to PSG in the UEFA Champions League final. They are now planning to do well in Europe again next year and to dominate English football as well. For that to happen, they need more quality on the team. They need more unpredictability in their attacking unit, and signing a winger and a striker should be a priority.

The report claims that they are prepared to sell the 31-year-old Belgian attacker because he has one year left on his current deal. They do not plan to lose the player for free next year and are therefore looking to sell him for around €20-23 million this summer. Multiple European clubs are keeping tabs on Trossard, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has proven himself a reliable performer for Arsenal, and he could be a very good acquisition for the right team.

Gabriel Martinelli has been quite inconsistent, and Arsenal are prepared to cash in on the 25-year-old. The Brazilian is also entering the final year of his contract, and the Arsenal board is prepared to listen to substantial offers for him. There is no doubt that he’s a talented player with a bright future, but he has not lived up to expectations recently. Arsenal need an upgrade on the left flank, and selling the Brazilian could be ideal.

Multiple players could be on their way out of Arsenal

Nwaneri failed to make an impact at Marseille during his loan last season, and the 19-year-old midfielder is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Arsenal in the upcoming campaign. It would be ideal for Arsenal to either sell the player or send him on loan so he can play regularly and continue his development. It remains to be seen what the Premier League champions decide.

Finally, Norgaard could be on his way out of the club as well. The 32-year-old Denmark International has played around 400 minutes of first team football since joining the club last summer, and he needs a fresh start. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not benefit him at this stage of his career.

Other players like Gabriel Jesus and Ben White are expected to be on the move as well.