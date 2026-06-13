Leandro Trossard in advanced talks to join Besiktas

Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, and Turkish outfit Besiktas are keen on signing him.

Leandro Trossard has been a key player for Mikel Arteta, but it seems that Arsenal would be prepared to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window. They are looking to bring in a younger alternative with more potential.

Trossard could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Turkish outfit if they manage to get the deal done. According to Sebastien Vidal, the player is in advanced talks with Besiktas.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to play regularly at a competitive level at this stage of his career, and moving to Turkey could be an interesting one for him. If he stays at Arsenal, there is a risk he could be a squad player next season. He will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal, and it would make sense for him to move on and join a team where he can play every week.

Trossard could be a handy option

The attacker registered 19 goal contributions for Arsenal last season, and he could be a very useful player for Besiktas as the Turkish Super Lig giants prepare a bid to sign him. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles and perform at a high level makes him an asset.

There is no doubt that he would also improve the Black Eagles going forward. It will be interesting to see if all parties can finalise an agreement quickly. The versatile attacker will be looking to sort out his future and focus on his football once again. On the other hand, Arsenal need to bring in a quality wide player who can score goals and create opportunities.

They also have Gabriel Martinelli at their disposal, but the Brazilian can be quite inconsistent. Replacing the Belgian with a top-quality player should be a priority for them. Ideally, they should look to invest in a quality striker as well. They will be looking to defend their Premier League crown, and they need quality players at their disposal. Recent reports have linked the Gunners with versatile attackers like Bradley Barcola.