Juventus, AS Roma interested in Gabriel Martinelli

Italian giants Juventus and AS Roma are both keen on acquiring the services of Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Juventus and AS Roma have both registered interest in Gabriel Martinelli, with the Arsenal forward’s future at the Emirates Stadium now uncertain.

According to TeleRadioStereo via Calciomercato, the Turin giants were the first Serie A club to enquire about Martinelli’s situation before Roma also made contact to assess the possibility of signing the Brazilian international this summer.

Martinelli remains one of Arsenal’s most influential attackers after playing an important role in the Gunners’ successful 2025/26 campaign. The 25-year-old contributed 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions as Mikel Arteta’s side lifted the Premier League title and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite his output, obstacles complicate a potential departure. Martinelli’s relationship with Arteta has deteriorated in recent months, raising the prospect of a summer exit. However, his contract, running until June 2027 with a unilateral extension option to 2028, strengthens Arsenal’s hand. His €7.5 million net annual salary, including bonuses, makes things very difficult for Italian clubs from a financial point of view.

Signing Martinelli won’t be easy for the Italian giants

Arsenal are also believed to be exploring the market for a new first-choice left-sided attacker, fuelling talk of a potential exit. The North London club are not actively pushing Martinelli towards the exit door, but they are understood to be willing to listen to suitable offers. Several intermediaries have reportedly been informed that Arsenal would value the winger at around €45–50 million.

For Juventus, Martinelli could provide quality and dynamism in the wide attacking areas as they continue reshaping their squad. He could rival Turkish gem Kenan Yıldız for a place in the starting XI.

Roma, meanwhile, also see the Arsenal forward as an attractive addition capable of strengthening their frontline with his pace, work rate and direct style of play. He could replace Stephan El Shaarawy, who left the club following the expiry of his contract. While enquiries have been made, negotiations between Arsenal and either Italian club have yet to begin.