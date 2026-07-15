Arsenal hold preliminary talks to sign Christos Tzolis

Arsenal will attempt to fend off increased competition in the race to sign 24-year-old Greek international Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

According to a report by Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Christos Tzolis remains the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have held exploratory talks to sign the 24-year-old Club Brugge midfielder.

Per Het Nieuwsblad, Arsenal will face stiff competition for the player’s signature, as AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund are also vying for his signature. However, the Premier League champions are best-placed to sign Tzolis, as the Emirates is his preferred destination, while personal terms are understood to not pose obstacles for the North London club.

Christos Tzolis and his meteoric rise

Christos Tzolis has established himself as one of the world’s most productive wingers since joining Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in July 2024. While the 24-year-old had struggled for stability in his formative years and the early phase of his career, moving to Belgium has revolutionised his fortunes.

The Greek international was excellent in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 29 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Tzolis’s progress has strimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Tzolis move to North London this summer?

Arsenal’s interest in Christos Tzolis makes tactical sense despite the persistent links with Morgan Rogers. The North London club will pursue multiple attackers this summer, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark in recent seasons and managed only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 campaign. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is set to join Besiktas this week.

Furthermore, Gabriel Jesus reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates, with widespread updates revealing that Mikel Arteta is happy to sanction the Brazilian striker’s departure this summer. So, while Rogers remains a top target for Arsenal, they will require a naturally left-sided winger to replace Martinelli and Trossard, which explains the persistent interest in Tzolis.

Tzolis previously spent time at Norwich City, and he will be eager to succeed for an English club if a return to the country materialises. Recent reports have suggested that he is open to a Premier League switch. The Greek winger’s numbers in Belgium underline his readiness to compete at a higher level, and his desire to play for Arsenal makes the transfer increasingly likely despite fierce competition.