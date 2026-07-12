Arsenal in regular contact for Christos Tzolis move

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, with the Gunners maintaining regular contact with the player’s camp.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain in constant communication with Christos Tzolis’s representatives as they monitor developments in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements. However, any concrete move is expected to depend on Leandro Trossard’s future, with Besiktas continuing to push for the Belgian international.

Trossard’s potential departure would create space for another left-sided attacker, and Tzolis has emerged as one of the names under serious consideration at the Emirates Stadium. Romano also reports that the Greece international is keen on making the switch to north London, with the opportunity to join Mikel Arteta’s project believed to be an attractive prospect.

Tzolis was among Europe’s most prolific attackers in 2025/26, recording 22 goals and 29 assists across 52 appearances. After struggling to establish himself consistently during the early years of his career, his move to Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2024 has completely transformed his trajectory.

Arsenal lead the race to sign Tzolis

Those numbers have naturally attracted attention from several leading European clubs, but Arsenal appear to be among the most serious admirers. Capable of operating on either flank while also offering creativity in advanced attacking positions, Tzolis possesses the versatility Arteta values in his forward players.

His direct dribbling, chance creation and eye for goal could provide Arsenal with another dangerous attacking outlet as they prepare for another campaign challenging on multiple fronts. While Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely, the transfer is unlikely to accelerate until there is greater clarity over Trossard’s future.

Besiktas remain determined to secure the Belgian’s signature, and his exit would significantly influence Arsenal’s plans in the market. For now, the north London club are ensuring they remain at the front of the queue by keeping regular contact with Tzolis’ camp.

The player is reportedly waiting to see how Arsenal’s squad reshuffle unfolds, hopeful that a move to the Premier League giants can materialise before the transfer window closes.

With Tzolis coming off the best season of his career and the Gunners searching for greater attacking depth, all the ingredients are in place for this transfer saga to gather momentum in the coming weeks, especially if Trossard completes his anticipated move away from the Emirates.