Arsenal retain interest in Christos Tzolis despite Morgan Rogers talks

Arsenal will pursue 24-year-old Greek international Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this summer despite concurrent to sign other attackers.

According to a report by Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, Christos Tzolis remains the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they are confident of landing the 24-year-old Club Brugge winger.

Per TEAMtalk, even though Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola are top targets who will cost a premium fee, Tzolis remains on Arsenal’s wishlist. Meanwhile, Club Brugge will point to an asking price of €37.5 million to begin negotiations with the North London club in the coming weeks.

Christos Tzolis and his transformational Belgian move

Christos Tzolis has established himself as one of the world’s most productive attackers since joining Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in July 2024. The 24-year-old struggled for stability in his formative years and the early phase of his career, but the move to Belgium has transformed his fortunes.

The Greek international was excellent in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 29 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Tzolis’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tzolis move to the Premier League this summer?

Arsenal’s interest in Christos Tzolis makes logical sense despite the persistent links with Morgan Rogers. The North London club will pursue multiple attackers this summer, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark in recent seasons and managed only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 campaign. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30, with recent reports suggesting he is on the verge of joining Besiktas.

Furthermore, Gabriel Jesus reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Emirates, with Graeme Bailey revealing that Mikel Arteta is happy to sanction the Brazilian striker’s departure this summer. Even if Arsenal sign Rogers or Bradley Barcola, they will require a left-sided attacker to replace Martinelli and Trossard. Tzolis represents a viable option at €37.5 million.

Tzolis previously spent time at Norwich City; he will be eager to succeed for an English club if a return to the country materialises. Recent reports have suggested that he is open to a Premier League switch. The Greek winger’s numbers in Belgium (22 goals and 29 assists across 52 matches) underline his readiness to compete at a higher level.