Arsenal open talks to sign Christos Tzolis in €40 million deal

Arsenal will look to sign 24-year-old Greek international Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Christos Tzolis is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they are intensifying their efforts to sign the 24-year-old Club Brugge winger.

The Fichajes report has revealed that Arsenal and Club Brugge are in talks to seal a deal worth around €40 million for the Thessaloniki native. Despite Tzolis’s previous experience with Norwich City, the Premier League champions are “convinced the gamble is worthwhile”.

Christos Tzolis and a transformative Belgian move

Christos Tzolis has established himself as one of the world’s most productive wingers since joining Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in July 2024. The 24-year-old struggled for stability in his formative years and the early phase of his career, but he has landed on his feet during his time in Belgium.

The Greek international was excellent in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 29 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Tzolis’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Tzolis seal a Premier League transfer this summer?

Arsenal’s interest in Christos Tzolis makes logical sense. The North London club will pursue a wide attacker this summer, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark in recent seasons and managed only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 campaign. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30, with recent reports linking him with a move away from the Emirates.

Additionally, reports have claimed that Trossard and Martinelli are on the chopping block at Arsenal, and the Gunners need a long-term solution on the left flank. Tzolis is thus an option worth considering, and his productivity from the wide areas will unlock a new facet of Arsenal’s gameplay in the final third.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge’s asking price of €40 million is not excessive for a player with the numbers that Tzolis has produced in recent seasons. The Greek winger will be eager to succeed for an English club after an indifferent spell with Norwich City the last time he was in the country, and recent reports have suggested that he is open to a Premier League switch.