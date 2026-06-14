Christos Tzolis open to Premier League transfer this summer

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis is ready to return to England this summer amid his links with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Christos Tzolis, with the Gunners intensifying their efforts to sign the Club Brugge winger. With the 24-year-old ready for “another crack” at English football, a deal may be possible. Meanwhile, the Jupiler Pro League club will demand £35 million to part ways with the player, a Belgian record transfer fee for a sale.

The rise and rise of Christos Tzolis

Christos Tzolis has established himself as one of the world’s most productive wingers since joining Club Brugge from Fortuna Dusseldorf in July 2024. The 24-year-old struggled for stability in his formative years and the early phase of his career, but he has landed on his feet in Belgium.

The Greek international was excellent this past season, scoring 22 goals and providing 29 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Tzolis’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Tzolis seal a Premier League transfer this summer?

Arsenal will dip into the market for a wide attacker this summer, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark in recent seasons and managed only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 campaign. With Leandro Trossard on the wrong side of 30, the Gunners need a productive left winger. Tzolis has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports suggesting the move will advance soon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Christos Tzolis makes logical sense. The West London club signed two left wingers last summer, but Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have failed to make their mark this season. Additionally, recent reports have linked the former with a move away from Stamford Bridge, making Tzolis an option worth considering to replace him.

As for Manchester United, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been exceptional since arriving at Old Trafford last summer, Michael Carrick needs more quality in the final third as the team prepares to return to the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils lack depth in their offensive unit, compelling them to seek a left-wing solution from the market.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge’s asking price of £35 million is not excessive for a player with the numbers that Tzolis has produced at Club Brugge. Tzolis will be eager to succeed for an English club after an indifferent spell with Norwich City the last time he was in the country.