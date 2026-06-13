Christos Tzolis offered to Arsenal, move set to advance

Christos Tzolis has been offered to Arsenal, with the club now advancing in their efforts to get a deal in place, with the winger rated at £35 million

Arsenal are advancing a move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, rated at £35 million, after the Greek international was offered to the Gunners, per Sami Mokbel of the BBC.

The 24-year-old Greek international is one of Mikel Arteta’s priority targets for the left-wing position, where the Gunners expect to lose either Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli this summer. Tzolis has thrived over the past two seasons at the Belgian Pro League, combining prolific goal-scoring with creative playmaking, a profile Arsenal identify as ideal for their attacking overhaul.

David Ornstein of the Athletic broke the news of the ongoing pursuit and confirmed that Arsenal’s interest in Tzolis remains separate from their pursuit of other attacking targets, such as Morgan Rogers, currently being evaluated in parallel.

The Londoners have made contact with both Club Brugge and the player’s representatives, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that formal approaches are underway. According to the Hand of Arsenal account on X, the Gunners are in direct talks with Club Brugge, with Tzolis keen on the move pending a fee agreement; personal terms are not expected to be an obstacle.

Who is Christos Tzolis?

Tzolis is a Greek international wide forward and a product of PAOK’s youth system. He previously played in England with Norwich City, where he scored three goals in 30 appearances during his spell between 2021 and 2024. He then rediscovered his scoring touch in Germany’s second tier with Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he netted 22 times in 30 league outings, earning a move to Club Brugge.

Since joining the Belgian side, he has scored 33 goals across two campaigns and played an important role in their run to a 20th league title last term. In the Belgian Pro League, Tzolis, who contributed to 51 goals this past season, collected back-to-back Player of the Season accolades and is widely viewed as a creative attacking talent by clubs like Arsenal.

The Gunners are eager to strengthen the left side of their attacking setup, with Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli expected to leave this summer. There is a chance that both players could depart if Arsenal bring in another left-wing option.

Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, sent his recruitment expert and assistant, Maurizio Micheli, to conduct scouting on Tzolis in Sweden. The Italian observer is known for identifying top talents, notably bringing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Napoli, a track record that signals serious intent in the pursuit of the Greek attacking talent.