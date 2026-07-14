Arsenal hopeful of signing Bruno Guimaraes, Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are confident about signing Premier League star duo Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers this summer.

Arsenal are targeting both Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers in an ambitious double swoop worth around £220 million this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The Gunners are increasingly optimistic they can land both players if they decide to aggressively pursue their priority targets.

The North London club remain firmly interested in Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes and Aston Villa attacking star Rogers, believing both would significantly strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of another Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Guimaraes

Guimaraes has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, viewed as an ideal midfield addition alongside Declan Rice. While earlier reports suggested Newcastle United could be persuaded by an offer worth around £50 million, sources indicate the Magpies will demand a much higher fee.

Despite the Magpies’ firm stance, Arsenal have received encouragement from the player’s side. Guimaraes is understood to be keen to leave St. James’ Park and wants to test himself at the highest level, with reports suggesting he has already communicated his desire to move on after receiving assurances that a summer departure would be considered.

Arteta sees Guimaraes as someone capable of transforming Arsenal’s midfield depth. The Brazilian’s ball-carrying ability, creativity, and defensive work rate would strengthen the rotation alongside Rice and fill the void left by the likely departure of Christian Norgaard. He is seen as an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi.

Why do the Gunners also want Rogers?

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers remains another leading target. Aston Villa are expected to demand around £130 million, making negotiations far from straightforward. However, Arsenal believe the situation could change if they make a determined push.

The England international is reportedly open to joining the Emirates Stadium and would welcome the opportunity to work under Arteta, a major boost for the club, who feel an aggressive approach combined with the player’s desire could eventually unlock a deal.

Rogers is seen as the ideal addition to Arsenal’s attacking unit. With Leandro Trossard expected to leave and Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future remaining uncertain, the club urgently need a left-wing upgrade. Rogers could compete directly with captain Martin Odegaard in advanced midfield positions while providing that quality uplift on the flank.

Although no formal bids have yet been submitted for either player, Arsenal remain confident that both Guimaraes’ willingness to leave and Rogers’s openness to the move make a double signing achievable, even if completing deals with Newcastle United and Aston Villa will require significant investment.