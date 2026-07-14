Christos Tzolis wants Arsenal move as the Gunners define their plan

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

Christos Tzolis is keen to join Arsenal, and the Gunners are waiting for Leandro Trossard to give the final green light to his proposed move to Besiktas before formalising their interest in the Club Brugge winger, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tzolis has already made his preference clear, with the Greece international reportedly putting another offer on hold to join the North London club. Though Morgan Rogers remains Arsenal’s primary target, Tzolis is also seen as an option to further strengthen their attacking rotation.

The Belgian winger Trossard’s expected departure is the trigger for Arsenal to accelerate their pursuit of wider attacking reinforcement. The 24-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most productive forwards after an outstanding campaign with Club Brugge.

The Greek international finished the 2025/26 season with a remarkable 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the standout performers in Belgian football.

Arsenal remain front-runners to sign Tzolis

His exceptional form has attracted interest from several clubs, but Arsenal appear to be well-positioned thanks to the player’s desire to be a part of Arteta’s project.

Arsenal’s pursuit is closely linked to Trossard’s future. The Belgian winger is set to complete a move to Besiktas, but until the transfer is finalised, the Gunners are reluctant to make their next move in the market. Once Trossard’s departure is confirmed, Arsenal are set to step up efforts to strengthen the left side of their attack.

Tzolis is viewed as a player capable of adding goals, creativity and directness to Arsenal’s frontline. Playing on either wing, Tzolis has established himself as a complete offensive threat, offering Arteta tactical depth in attacking options. Tzolis’s pace and goal-threat on the left align with Arteta’s pressing system, offering an alternative to the departed Trossard.

With Trossard’s exit expected to trigger Arsenal’s next attacking signing, the coming days could prove decisive. If Besiktas complete their move for the Belgian international, Arsenal will be well-placed to turn their long-standing interest in Tzolis into a formal bid. With Gabriel Martinelli‘s future also up in the air, the 24-year-old could prove to be a very smart move by the Gunners.