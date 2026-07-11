Bruno Guimaraes intensifying efforts to join Arsenal this summer

Bruno Guimaraes is ramping up his efforts to join Arsenal from Newcastle United, with his representatives accelerating talks for a deal.

According to a report by Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, with the 28-year-old Newcastle United star emerging as their top target.

The player’s stance is clear, as he is pushing to join Arsenal before the 2026/27 season begins. However, per TEAMtalk, Newcastle United will continue to resist approaches from Arsenal, and they have set a “jaw-dropping” price tag of £100 million on the South American midfielder. Meanwhile, Guimaraes is also a target for Manchester City, though his preferred destination remains Arsenal.

How has Bruno Guimaraes fared in the Premier League?

Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in a deal worth £35 million in January 2022. The 28-year-old made an immediate impact at St. James’ Park, initially helping the Tyneside outfit avoid relegation in the Premier League before playing his part in the club’s recent ascent. The player was also instrumental in their EFL Cup triumph in the 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian international was solid in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 41 outings across all competitions. His consistent output in the final third and leadership have piqued the attention of some of the Premier League elite this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester City pushing to secure a deal.

What next for Guimaraes?

Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes makes sense. While their midfield is well-stocked, they are targeting a new addition this year. Christian Norgaard is past 30, and recent reports have suggested that his stint with the North London club may end after only one season. Meanwhile, Martin Zubimendi lost his place as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

As for Manchester City, the Citizens have already signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a big-money deal. However, Bernardo Silva has departed as a free agent, while Rodri’s performance levels have diminished after his 18-month battle with a knee issue. Additionally, Mateo Kovacic reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Etihad.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100m to rebuild into a top-four force

However, Manchester City’s efforts will come to nought, as Guimaraes is eager to join Arsenal in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, personal terms are understood to not pose an issue, giving the Gunners an advantage in negotiations with Newcastle. Arsenal hope to complete negotiations before pre-season training begins.