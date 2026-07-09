Arsenal hopeful of signing Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are growing increasingly optimistic about signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer, despite Newcastle’s resistance.

According to CaughtOffside, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are cautiously optimistic about reaching an agreement worth between £75 million and £80 million for Bruno Guimaraes. Negotiations between the Gunners and Newcastle United remain ongoing, even after the Tyneside club rejected the North London club’s opening two offers.

While the Magpies remain reluctant, talks have not broken down, and there is a growing belief that a compromise could eventually be reached before the transfer window closes.

Guimaraes has reportedly informed Newcastle that he wants to leave St James’ Park and join Mikel Arteta’s side, with a desire that has handed Arsenal renewed encouragement as they continue discussions with the Magpies, who are facing an increasingly difficult situation.

Following the exits of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and a failure to qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle face mounting pressure that could force them to reconsider. Those setbacks might have played a part in Guimaraes seeking a move away.

Why Arsenal are pushing for Guimaraes?

From Arsenal’s perspective, the move makes considerable sense despite the club already having an impressive midfield. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are Arteta’s first-choice partnership, while Myles Lewis-Skelly impressed in a deeper midfield role during the latter stages of the previous campaign.

Even so, Arsenal believe Guimaraes would add a different dimension to the squad. He could certainly rival Zubimendi for a place in the starting XI. The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best progressive midfielders, with his ability to break opposition lines through incisive passing and drive attacks forward making him an ideal fit for Arteta’s possession-based system.

His creativity would deepen Arsenal’s midfield and provide competition for a title push. Newcastle, however, have rejected two bids and insist they are not actively looking to sell. Yet with Guimaraes pushing for the move and negotiations continuing, Arsenal remain hopeful of a breakthrough.

A move to the North London club would make a lot of sense for the 28-year-old, as it will allow him to push for major titles and be a part of a much more stable project under Arteta.