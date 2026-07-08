Bruno Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal, informs Newcastle United of desire

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfield mainstay Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian midfielder informing Newcastle United that he wants to leave St. James’ Park and complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to David Ornstein.

The 28-year-old has made his intentions clear to Newcastle, identifying Arsenal as his preferred destination. The Gunners are now stepping up their efforts to land the Brazilian international, although no club-to-club talks have taken place at this stage.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer a package worth up to £60 million in an attempt to lure the midfielder to North London. However, that figure is still well below Newcastle’s valuation, with the Magpies continuing to insist that they are not interested in selling one of their most influential players.

Why Arteta is keen on signing Guimaraes?

Mikel Arteta is eager to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new campaign, and Guimaraes has emerged as one of Arsenal’s priority targets. He can not only replace the exit-linked Christian Norgaard, but can also be considered an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi. He will significantly strengthen the Gunners’ midfield rotation.

The Brazil international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest all-round midfielders since joining Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022, combining defensive intensity with technical quality and leadership in the middle of the park.

Despite a few injury issues last season, he finished with 17 goal contributions in 41 outings. While he prefers playing as a number eight, he is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park. Guimaraes’ profile aligns with Arteta’s midfield strategy: an elite midfielder capable of controlling games, winning duels and progressing possession through the thirds.

Losing Guimaraes would represent another major blow after an already difficult summer for Newcastle. The club has already sanctioned the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and club officials are keen to avoid another high-profile exit as they prepare for the new season.

Despite their public resistance to offers, Guimaraes’ desire to move could force Newcastle to reconsider their stance. A player pushing for a transfer often changes the dynamics of negotiations, even when the selling club initially has no intention of entertaining offers.

Whether Arsenal decide to test Newcastle’s resolve with a formal bid remains to be seen. As things stand, there has been no direct contact between the two clubs, with the Magpies maintaining that Guimaraes is not for sale.