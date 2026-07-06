Newcastle United set for Bruno Guimaraes talks after Arsenal approach

Newcastle United are looking to hold contract renewal talks with star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amidst interest from rivals Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are preparing crucial discussions with Bruno Guimaraes over a new contract to fend off growing interest from Arsenal and secure his long-term future.

The Gunners had tabled a bid worth around £55 million for the Newcastle United midfielder. While the Magpies swiftly rejected the proposal, the North London club could return with an improved offer in the near future.

The Brazilian international has become a central figure at St. James’ Park since arriving from Lyon back in 2022, and Newcastle are determined to reinforce his commitment after Arsenal tested their resolve with the significant offer.

The Gunners are not expected to abandon their pursuit just yet. That possibility has prompted the Tyneside club to take proactive steps to protect one of their most valuable assets.

Newcastle United do not intend to sell Guimaraes

Negotiations are expected to address Bruno Guimaraes’s wages, long-term role within the squad, and contractual terms. Newcastle could also seek to renegotiate a reported release clause in his contract.

The timing is delicate for the club. Newcastle United have already endured a challenging summer after losing Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali for substantial transfer fees. Those departures have left the club under pressure to retain its remaining stars, with Guimaraes viewed as one of the cornerstones of the project moving forward.

Allowing another elite player to leave would be a significant blow to the squad’s ambitions. The midfielder’s value extends far beyond leadership qualities. Even though a hamstring injury kept him out of a few matches last season, he produced impressive numbers, contributing 17 goals and assists across 41 appearances in all competitions.

His technical ability, vision and influence in midfield have made him one of the Premier League’s standout performers and a natural target for clubs seeking to strengthen at the highest level.

Bruno Guimaraes’s immediate focus had been on Brazil’s World Cup campaign, but that journey ended in a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16. The midfielder missed a penalty as his nation’s hopes of progressing were dashed.

With international duties now behind him, attention will turn back to his club future. Newcastle remain adamant that Guimaraes is not for sale, but Arsenal’s interest has ensured the situation remains one to watch. By looking to open talks over a new contract, the Magpies are sending a clear message that they intend to build around the Brazilian rather than cash in on him.

Arsenal could yet test that resolve with a second bid, as they consider the player an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s setup and a potential upgrade on the exit-linked Christian Norgaard.