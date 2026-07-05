Arsenal step up efforts to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are pushing hard to secure the services of Newcastle United midfield mainstay Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as Mikel Arteta seeks to further bolster his midfield ahead of next season.

The Brazilian, long admired at the Emirates, is now the subject of the North London club’s intensified pursuit as interest from other clubs grows. While Newcastle remain determined to keep one of their most influential players, the situation is becoming increasingly complicated.

Arsenal are understood to be the most advanced club in the race for Guimaraes. The Gunners have already made contact regarding a potential deal, although their initial approach was swiftly rejected by Newcastle. That opening offer, reportedly worth around £55 million, was never expected to be enough to convince the Magpies to part with a player widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old joined the Tyneside club at the start of 2022 and has been one of their cornerstones under Eddie Howe. While the Magpies were not at their best last season, he stood out with his performances. Guimaraes finished with 17 goal contributions in his 41 outings and is currently enjoying a stellar World Cup campaign with Brazil (four assists in four outings).

Arsenal remain keen on signing Guimaraes

Reports suggest Arsenal have been encouraged by discussions with the player’s representatives and remain keen to push for a deal in the coming weeks. They believe he could significantly bolster their midfield rotation and could be an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi. The timing of the Gunners’ renewed push could prove significant.

Newcastle have seen Anthony Gordon depart to Barcelona, while Sandro Tonali is said to be closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Losing Guimaraes as well would represent another major blow to Eddie Howe’s side and would thin the Tyneside club’s midfield depth heading into the new season.

Newcastle’s official stance remains unchanged. The side are not actively looking to sell the Brazilian and continue to view him as a cornerstone of their project. However, recent transfer sagas involving key players like Alexander Isak have demonstrated that even firm positions can come under pressure when circumstances change.

Contractual questions surround a potential release clause in Guimaraes’ deal, with reports offering conflicting information on its existence and terms. The lack of clarity has only fuelled speculation about his future.