Arsenal hope to sign Bruno Guimaraes for £60 million

Arsenal are preparing a fresh attempt to sign 28-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal are hopeful that an offer worth around £60 million could persuade Newcastle United to part with one of their most influential players this summer, according to The Sun.

The Gunners have admired the Brazilian international for several years. Arsenal first identified Guimaraes during his breakthrough spell at Athletico Paranaense, continued to monitor him at Lyon, and ultimately watched Newcastle win the race for his signature in January 2022.

Mikel Arteta is understood to remain a huge fan of the 28-year-old, who has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders. Despite Newcastle United’s insistence that their captain is not for sale, Arsenal believe there is still an opportunity to test the club’s resolve.

The Gunners are preparing a bid to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new campaign, and the valuation of that proposal could be £60 million, considering the North London club’s desired transfer fee for the player.

Newcastle United’s stance remains firm, particularly after an eventful transfer window in which they have already sanctioned the departures of two major first-team stars. Anthony Gordon has completed a move to Barcelona, while Sandro Tonali is reportedly joining Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £100 million. Losing Guimaraes would also represent another huge blow to Eddie Howe’s squad, making negotiations particularly difficult.

Arsenal could use Bruno Guimaraes

The Premier League champions eager to add another elite midfielder to support Declan Rice, who has carried much of the responsibility in the centre of the pitch since his arrival. Guimaraes would bring creativity, defensive solidity, and leadership to Arteta’s side as they continue their pursuit of major trophies.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is leading Arsenal’s recruitment drive and has identified midfield as one of the club’s priorities this summer. Earlier in the window, reports claimed Arsenal had already seen an initial approach turned down, but the club have not abandoned hope of reaching an agreement. Instead, they are expected to continue assessing the situation while Guimaraes remains away on international duty with Brazil.

Whether Newcastle soften their position remains to be seen, but Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for the midfielder shows no sign of fading. With Arteta determined to build a squad capable of ending the club’s wait for the Premier League title, Guimaraes remains one of the manager’s top transfer priorities, even if convincing Newcastle to sell their captain proves to be one of the toughest deals of the summer.