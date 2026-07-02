Newcastle United pushing for Bruno Guimaraes renewal amid Arsenal links

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are working hard to tie Bruno Guimaraes down to a new deal amidst interest from rivals Arsenal.

Newcastle United are stepping up efforts to secure Bruno Guimaraes’ long-term future with a lucrative new contract, according to Football Insider, as the Magpies move to ward off continued interest from Arsenal.

The Brazilian midfielder has emerged as one of Newcastle’s most influential players since arriving from Lyon at the start of 2022. The Magpies paid an initial £35 million for Guimaraes, with a further £6.6 million in potential add-ons included in the deal, and that investment has proven to be one of the club’s smartest pieces of business in recent years.

While the Tyneside club didn’t have the best of seasons last time out, the Brazilian international stood out with his individual performances. Operating as number six or eight, he was involved in 41 matches and contributed towards 17 goals, with a career-high nine Premier League goals.

Despite his midfield positioning, Guimaraes demonstrated a tangible presence in the final third and has established himself as a top midfield operator in the Premier League. Newcastle are now determined to ensure the 28-year-old remains central to their project, with the report suggesting the club are ready to offer him a lucrative new deal to fend off rival clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal unlikely to get their hands on Guimaraes

The North London side have long admired the midfielder and are believed to be monitoring his situation as they continue searching for ways to strengthen their squad. The Gunners already have quality options in the centre of the park, but they seem to be looking for an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, and Guimaraes, with his all-round abilities, could strengthen their midfield options.

However, Newcastle’s latest move could make any potential approach significantly more difficult. With just two years left on his deal, the Tyneside club are still in control of his situation, but things could get complicated next summer. As a result, they are looking to secure his future as quickly as possible.

With Sandro Tonali likely to join Tottenham in the near future, Howe has no intention of losing another cornerstone in Guimaraes. For Arsenal, their pursuit of the Brazilian international now faces a significant hurdle. Newcastle’s determination to tie him down to a new agreement could effectively close the door on a transfer.