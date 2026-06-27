Arsenal set to make fresh move to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are plotting a fresh bid for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes despite the rejection of the first offer.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Bruno Guimaraes remains the subject of interest from Arsenal despite a failed initial approach. The Premier League champions remain determined to strengthen their midfield this summer and believe Guimaraes would be an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners have held discussions with the 28-year-old’s representatives before making an initial approach to Newcastle. However, that opening move was swiftly rejected. Newcastle insist Guimaraes is not for sale, as they have long done, and they are expected to reject any renewed offer unless there is a dramatic change in circumstances.

The Brazilian international still has two years remaining on his contract at St. James’ Park and remains a central figure in Eddie Howe’s plans heading into the new campaign.

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving from Lyon in January 2022, in a deal worth £35 million. He has made 195 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 31 goals while combining defensive discipline with creativity and leadership. His performances have made him one of the first names on the teamsheet and earned him the captain’s armband.

Arsenal could use Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes would add energy, technical quality and experience to a midfield already boasting elite talent, while his versatility would give Arteta another reliable option in both defensive and advanced roles.

The midfielder is currently away on international duty with Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and reports suggest he has not informed Newcastle of his intention to leave. Nevertheless, the growing speculation surrounding his future has inevitably drawn attention, with Arsenal continuing to explore whether a deal is still possible before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal continue to pursue Guimaraes, with the midfielder currently on World Cup duty. Newcastle United remain firm in their stance and have made clear that only a dramatic change in circumstances could shift their position.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be hoping to dominate the Premier League and Europe in the coming seasons, and they need to keep improving the team. Adding the Brazilian could transform them into a formidable team.