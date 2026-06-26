Arsenal preparing €100 million offer for Bruno Guimaraes

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are ready to table an €100 million offer for Newcastle United midfield mainstay Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal are preparing a fresh €100 million offer for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fichajes, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new season. This comes on the back of an initial £55 million (€63 million) bid, which was turned down by the Magpies, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners made a formal approach in the last 24 hours. While they attempted to open talks with that offer, the Tyneside club rejected the proposal and indicated no intention to part ways at that valuation. Arsenal’s interest in Guimaraes is not new.

The club have monitored his progress for some time and are now ready to intensify their efforts after an initial attempt to lure him away from St James’ Park failed to produce a breakthrough. The reported opening proposal was not enough to convince Newcastle to consider selling one of their most influential players, who had 17 goal contributions in 41 outings last season.

As a result, Arsenal are now preparing a significantly improved package worth around €100 million in an effort to test the Magpies’ resolve. Guimaraes has become the heartbeat of Newcastle’s midfield under Eddie Howe. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, win possession, carry the ball forward and contribute in the final third has made him indispensable to the club’s ambitions.

Why Arsenal want Guimaraes?

The Brazilian midfielder has also emerged as a leader within the dressing room, playing a pivotal role in Newcastle’s rise as a force in English football. For Arsenal, Guimaraes represents the type of signing capable of elevating an already impressive squad.

They consider him an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, who will take up a rotational role if they do end up signing the 28-year-old. Arteta is believed to value the Brazilian’s versatility, technical quality and Premier League experience, qualities that would allow him to slot seamlessly into the Spaniard’s system and help Arsenal continue their dominance.

Despite Arsenal’s growing interest, Newcastle remain under no immediate pressure to sell. Guimaraes still has two years left on his deal and remains a central figure in the club’s project. Any negotiations are therefore expected to be difficult, particularly given the player’s importance on and off the pitch.

The North London club are in talks with his camp, and if they manage to convince him, things could get a lot easier for them. However, they are still a long way from striking a deal for him.