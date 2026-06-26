Bruno Guimaraes offered to Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United

Bruno Guimaraes has been offered to Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United as the Newcastle United captain looks to seek a fresh challenge away from St. James’ Park.

According to TEAMtalk, Bruno Guimaraes’s representatives have contacted six leading clubs, those being Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, to assess appetite for the Brazilian midfielder. The development follows growing concerns from the 28-year-old over Newcastle United’s direction after a disappointing campaign.

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders since arriving from Lyon in January 2022. The Brazil international has become the heartbeat of Newcastle United’s midfield thanks to his ability to dictate play, recover possession and contribute in the final third.

Despite the Tyneside outfit’s struggles this past season, Guimaraes has remained a consistent performer and has grown into a senior leadership figure since being handed the captain’s armband, cementing his status as one of the first names on the team sheet. While Newcastle remain determined to keep their captain, the player is increasingly open to considering a move, should an elite club submit a compelling offer.

Bruno Guimaraes could be an asset for Premier League clubs

Arsenal are currently viewed as the strongest contenders should formal negotiations begin, with manager Mikel Arteta believed to be a long-term admirer of the midfielder. Liverpool’s interest is understandable as the Reds continue to reshape their midfield; Guimaraes’s technical quality, composure under pressure and defensive work rate would fit naturally in Arne Slot’s system.

Manchester United have also been credited with monitoring the situation as they seek to strengthen midfield ahead of the new campaign after losing Casemiro as a free agent. Manchester City and European heavyweights Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been sounded out, though City have not yet made a formal approach.

Any deal would be expensive. Newcastle are under no immediate pressure to sell one of their most influential players, and Guimaraes remains under contract at the club. His importance both on and off the pitch means the Magpies would demand a substantial transfer fee before entertaining his departure. The summer transfer window will be crucial, but as of now, no formal bids have arrived.