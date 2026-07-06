Newcastle United planning mega-money summer outlay

Newcastle United are planning a major summer spending spree after raising around £170 million from the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United have significantly strengthened their financial position following these exits, with club officials now ready to reinvest a large portion of those funds as Eddie Howe looks to rebuild his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Sandro Tonali has joined Tottenham, and Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona. Newcastle United’s recruitment team are understood to have already identified several priority positions, with a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and right-back among the club’s key objectives.

The hierarchy has been working behind the scenes to ensure targets are lined up before formal negotiations accelerate later in the transfer window. A new goalkeeper is understood to be one of Howe’s leading priorities as Newcastle seek greater competition in the position despite signing Ewen Jaouen.

Reinforcements in midfield are also required following Tonali’s exit, while strengthening the defensive unit remains another important objective before the Premier League season begins. The proceeds from recent departures have given Newcastle the financial flexibility to pursue high-profile signings without breaching financial regulations.

The Tyneside outfit are expected to move swiftly once suitable opportunities arise, with this financial position enabling them to compete for high-profile targets. Despite already securing the signing of winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim, Newcastle are far from finished in the market.

The 20-year-old arrived as a replacement for Anthony Gordon, but the club’s transfer plans extend well beyond that acquisition as they aim to reshape multiple areas of the squad.

Newcastle United need a summer rebuild

The expected influx of new arrivals represents one of Newcastle’s biggest transfer rebuilds since the club’s Saudi-backed takeover. While supporters were disappointed to see key players depart, the sizeable transfer income has created an opportunity to refresh the squad with younger talent who fit Howe’s long-term vision.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100m to rebuild into a top-four force

Recruitment has become increasingly important for Newcastle United following an underwhelming 2025/26 campaign, and club officials are determined to provide Howe with the tools needed to challenge higher up the Premier League table. With the foundations laid, Newcastle’s recruitment team are now expected to accelerate negotiations on their priority targets before the Premier League season begins in August.