Bazoumana Toure set to join Newcastle United as deal agreed

Bazoumana Toure is on the verge of joining Newcastle United from Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim, with the two clubs reaching an agreement this week.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bazoumana Toure has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies have been keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a productive wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights on the 20-year-old TSG Hoffenheim winger.

Newcastle United and Hoffenheim have been in talks over a possible deal in recent weeks, and the two clubs have struck an agreement for a fee worth €50 million. Meanwhile, personal terms have also been sorted, and the Ivorian winger will arrive in England to sign his contract at St. James’ Park later this week.

Who is Bazoumana Toure?

Bazoumana Toure has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining TSG Hoffenheim from Hammarby in February 2025. The 20-year-old spent most of his formative years in his homeland before moving to Europe in March 2024. However, he has risen in prominence during his stint with Hoffenheim.

The Ivory Coast international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances. Meanwhile, Toure’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League is on the cards heading into the upcoming campaign.

A new adventure beckoning

Newcastle United’s interest in Bazoumana Toure has been understandable. The Magpies have been scouring the market for a productive wide attacker after losing Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona in a big-money deal. Victor Munoz was the top target for the Tyneside outfit, and a deal was close before Liverpool secured his services.

Toure subsequently emerged as the top alternative to Munoz, and the Ivorian winger is on the cusp of moving to St. James’ Park this summer. Toure has the pace and productivity to become an instant hit at the Tyneside club, making him the ideal replacement for Gordon.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has not revealed the duration of the contract that Toure will sign, suggesting he will sign a long-term deal with the Magpies. Nevertheless, Newcastle United will be relieved to have finally signed an outfield player in the ongoing transfer window, with the Ivory Coast international becoming the club’s second summer arrival after Ewen Jaouen.