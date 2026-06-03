Newcastle United begin negotiations to sign Bazoumana Toure

Newcastle United will hope to sign 20-year-old Ivory Coast international Bazoumana Toure from TSG Hoffenheim after holding talks with the Bundesliga club for a summer move.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Bazoumana Toure is the subject of interest from Newcastle United, and the Magpies have begun negotiations to sign the 20-year-old TSG Hoffenheim winger in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Tyneside club will face stiff competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United for the youngster’s signature.

Who is Bazoumana Toure?

Bazoumana Toure has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining TSG Hoffenheim from Hammarby in February 2025. The Ivorian winger spent most of his formative years in his homeland before moving to Europe in March 2024. However, he has risen in prominence during his stint with Hoffenheim.

The 20-year-old winger has been impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances. Meanwhile, Toure’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for the Ivory Coast international’s signature this summer.

A man in demand

Arsenal will dip into the market for a wide attacker this summer, as they need better solutions on the left flank. Gabriel Martinelli has not been at his best in recent seasons, and he managed only one goal in the Premier League this past season. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Toure, with his burst of pace and vision will be a top-notch addition to the Arsenal attack.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Bazoumana Toure makes sense. The Reds are combing the market for multiple wide attackers, as they are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah and have felt Luis Diaz’s void since selling him to Bayern Munich last summer. So, Liverpool must sign a wide attacker for both wings, and Toure’s creative outlook will make complement Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils need to bolster their depth on the left flank, as Matheus Cunha is the only recognised option for the position. With the club preparing to compete on four fronts next season, they need two quality players in each position, making Toure an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United must dip into the market for a productive wide attacker after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. The English international has left a gaping hole in the offensive unit at St. James’ Park, and Toure can fill that void next season.

With talks with TSG Hoffenheim underway, Newcastle United will hope to leapfrog the other prospective suitors in the battle for the Ivorian winger’s signature. However, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United can offer him UEFA Champions League football, leaving the Magpies in a pickle.