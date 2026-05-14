Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United learn Bazoumana Toure price

His performances and massive potential have placed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. While the Ivorian international still has three years left on his deal, he could be tempted if an offer from a top club arrives.

Premier League trio are after Toure’s signature

Toure could be heading to the Premier League, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on his signature. All three clubs have been keeping tabs on him, as they look to add more firepower to their attack ahead of next season.

With Mohamed Salah leaving, the Reds certainly need more quality on the flanks. While Toure can’t be a direct replacement as he prefers playing on the left, he could prove to be a quality addition because of his ability to feature on either flank.

At Old Trafford, he could provide competition to the likes of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Ramus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee all set to leave on a permanent basis, they will be in the market for multiple forwards, and Toure is certainly quite high on their wishlist.

At Arsenal, he could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank. Both of them are linked with a move away. If they do leave, Toure could have a prominent role at the North London club next season.

Not only will he add goals and creativity, but his blistering pace and ability to unsettle defence could also come in handy against teams that like to sit deep. For now, there is nothing concrete from any of the clubs, but it is certainly one to keep an eye on.