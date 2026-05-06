Napoli could look away from Joshua Zirkzee due to his wages

Italian giants Napoli could drop their interest in Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee due to his high wages.

Joshua Zirkzee is surplus to requirements at Manchester United, and he is expected to be on his way this summer. While Napoli have a long-standing interest in his services and would love to acquire his services, the Serie A giants have faced a stumbling block and could choose to walk away from the move.

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Sport Witness, Zirkzee’s €4.3 million a year salary at Old Trafford remains a massive problem for the Partenopei. It could tempt them to look elsewhere this summer, even though they have had the desire to have the Dutch forward in their ranks for some time now.

On the back of an impressive rise at Bologna, Zirkzee joined Manchester United in the summer of 2024. While the Red Devils had massive expectations from him, the 24-year-old has failed to live up to them. He was linked with an exit last summer, but ended up staying at the club.

However, it has not worked in his favour, as he has been involved in only 23 matches and has racked up less than 600 minutes. While he still has three years left on his deal, Zirkzee is frustrated by the lack of game time and is ready to push for an exit.

Even Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on the 24-year-old. They want to raise funds and reinvest them to bolster their squad. Napoli have emerged as a potential destination for the Dutch forward.

Napoli might find it difficult to sign Zirkzee

The Serie A giants seek more quality in the final third, and Zirkzee’s versatility and his proven track record in the Serie A are major reasons why they are after him. With Romelu Lukaku expected to leave, they want to bring in someone who can support and compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

They consider the ManchesterUnited forward an ideal fit. While the Dutchman is a long-term target for the people at the Italian club, his salary is a massive problem. He is currently earning €4.3 million, and this is considered such a massive issue that they could look elsewhere towards a more budget-friendly option.

While Napoli can sign him for a cut-price fee, the player will have to significantly lower his wages for the move to go ahead. The key financial details have not been revealed yet; as a result, it’s not yet certain if the Italian club will push for his signature or take a back seat.