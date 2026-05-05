Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer

Aston Villa will reportedly look to sign 32-year-old Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Serie A club Napoli in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Napoli attacker Romelu Lukaku is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming months and have set their sights on the 32-year-old centre-forward.

A summer move may be possible, as the veteran striker’s relationship with Antonio Conte has deteriorated. However, Aston Villa will not be alone in the battle for Lukaku’s signature, as Fenerbahce will also attempt to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window.

Romelu Lukaku and his career so far

Romelu Lukaku has become a journeyman between spells in England and Italy over the past decade. The 32-year-old has represented four Premier League clubs and three Serie A outfits since leaving Anderlecht, enduring a topsy-turvy ride across stints with Everton, Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Napoli.

Napoli signed Lukaku from Chelsea in August 2024, and he enjoyed an excellent debut season with the Partenopei. However, the Belgian international has struggled with fitness issues this term, managing only 64 minutes of game time in seven outings thus far. However, the experienced striker’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Aston Villa mulled over signing Romelu Lukaku before he joined Napoli from Chelsea. The continued interest is surprising, as the West Midlands outfit signed Tammy Abraham in the winter transfer window. With the January arrival behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, Unai Emery already has sufficient options to lead the line for his side.

So, unless the Villans part ways with at least one striker this summer, it makes no sense to chase a new centre-forward. Instead, Aston Villa should focus on signing a wide attacker, a centre-back, a left-back, a right-back, and a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Additionally, while a fully-fit Lukaku can be a top-class addition to any team’s offensive unit, his fitness issues have reduced his reliability. So, Aston Villa should let Fenerbahce chase the 32-year-old Belgian international in the coming weeks.