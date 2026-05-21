Liverpool express interest in Bazoumana Toure

Liverpool will look to sign 20-year-old Ivory Coast international Bazoumana Toure from TSG Hoffenheim this summer after launching a “formal approach” for a deal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bazoumana Toure is the subject of interest from Liverpool, and the Reds have registered their interest in the 20-year-old TSG Hoffenheim winger. However, the Merseyside club will face stiff competition from Manchester United and Aston Villa for the youngster’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Who is Bazoumana Toure?

Bazoumana Toure has established himself as one of the best young wingers in the Bundesliga since joining TSG Hoffenheim from Hammarby in February 2025. Born in Bouake, the Ivorian winger spent most of his formative years in his homeland before moving to Europe in March 2024.

The 20-year-old winger has been impressive in the 2025/26 season thus far, scoring five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances. Meanwhile, Toure’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for the Ivory Coast international’s signature this summer.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will dip into the market for a wide attacker this summer, as they have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. With Unai Emery’s team lacking meaningful output from the flanks, they need an upgrade in those berths, and Villa’s long-standing interest in Toure may lead to something worthwhile this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Bazoumana Toure is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for multiple wide attackers, as they are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah and have felt Luis Diaz’s void since selling him to Bayern Munich last summer. So, Liverpool must sign a wide attacker for both wings, and Toure’s creative outlook will make him the ideal foil for Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils need to bolster their depth on the left flank, as Matheus Cunha is the only recognised option for the position. With the club preparing to compete on four fronts next season, they need two quality players in each position, making Toure an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, TSG Hoffenheim will demand around €30-40 million to part ways with Toure in the upcoming transfer window, and they hope to recoup as much as a record fee worth €45 million from his departure. Liverpool and Manchester United have the means to afford a deal for the 20-year-old Ivorian winger, but it is unclear if they are ready to meet the Bundesliga club’s valuation.