Bruno Guimaraes agrees personal terms with Arsenal

Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a five-year deal, with club-to-club talks expected next.

Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a five-year deal, per L’Equipe, with club-to-club talks expected next. The Brazilian has been a major topic of discussion in the Premier League transfer market. Arsenal have been tracking the Brazilian midfielder for a few weeks now, and things are moving along behind the scenes.

With Brazil being eliminated from the World Cup at the hands of Norway, where Guimaraes played well and registered four assists, Arsenal’s interest could now accelerate with the player free of international commitments. Per David Ornstein, Guimaraes has informed Newcastle United of his desire to leave and join the Gunners.

The report has certainly rocked the Tyneside fanbase. Ornstein reported that Arsenal are open to offering a deal worth up to £60 million. As the story gathered pace, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Gunners had indeed made a second approach worth £65 million, which was rejected by the Magpies.

However, as work continues behind the scenes, it appears Guimaraes has agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a five-year deal. That news is a major boost for the Gunners, as they could now potentially open club-to-club talks with Newcastle United to work out a deal for the 28-year-old. Per Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta is pushing for the move.

The 28-year-old is in his prime and knows the Premier League very well, having played at the highest level with Newcastle. Arsenal’s pursuit is a statement of intent; Newcastle would lose their captain after selling Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer.

Fee negotiations: Arsenal’s valuation gap

There are various reports claiming different price points. L’Equipe reports that Arsenal are willing to offer €70 million, while Newcastle United are holding out for €90 million. Arsenal are not expected to pay over the odds, as Newcastle United will want top value for their captain, especially with the sell-on clause held by Lyon. According to the report, the French side are set to make at least €6 million if the midfielder is sold for €80 million.

Arsenal are hopeful of landing Guimaraes in the coming period, although this pursuit has all the hallmarks of prolonged negotiations between the clubs. Given that the midfielder wants the move and personal terms are already in place, Arsenal have covered a major part of the process.