Official: Manchester United complete Youri Tielemans deal

Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United from Aston Villa in a deal worth £35 million, signing a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have issued an official statement to announce that they have signed Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. The 29-year-old has signed a five-year contract running until June 30, 2031. The experienced midfielder revealed his excitement over moving to Old Trafford.

Tielemans said, “It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United. Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football. I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

Youri Tielemans has made considerable progress since joining Aston Villa in a Bosman move in July 2023 after his contract with Leicester City expired. While the 29-year-old took some time to make his mark, he gradually became a pivotal figure in the middle of the park for the West Midlands outfit.

The Belgian international made 134 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 25 assists. Tielemans’s progress invariably piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Manchester United now completing a deal after triggering his release clause, worth £35 million as per Ben Jacobs.

A new adventure beckons

Youri Tielemans has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest reflects the need for a midfield revamp following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury.

While Andrey Santos has arrived from Chelsea, Manchester United have needed at least two more midfielders to be prepared for a long and gruelling 2026/27 campaign, as Kobbie Mainoo is the only other player in the department. Ederson was understood to be close to a move for weeks, but the deal has reportedly collapsed this week due to issues in his medical tests.

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Tielemans is not just a viable alternative to Ederson, but a more suitable option for Manchester United due to his vast Premier League experience and physical profile. The Belgian midfielder has also improved his defensive game, and he has the characteristics to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. With the move now complete, the 29-year-old can focus on a new adventure, hoping to become a key player under Michael Carrick.