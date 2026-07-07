Arsenal eyeing Raul Asencio as Ben White replacement

Arsenal will look to sign 23-year-old Spanish defender Raul Asencio from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Raul Asencio is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Premier League champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Real Madrid homegrown prospect.

Per TEAMtalk, the Gunners have compiled a long list of several defender who can replace Ben White. The Englishman is increasingly likely to depart from the Emirates in the ongoing transfer window amid his links with several Premier League clubs.

How has Raul Asencio fared as a senior Real Madrid player?

Raul Asencio has established himself as one of the most promising young defensive prospects in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at Real Madrid. Born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Spain, passing through the academies at Veteranos del Pilar and UD Las Palmas and graduating from the fabled La Fabrica division at Real Madrid.

Asencio had to bide his time before breaking into the first-team squad at Real Madrid, but he has been a regular since the 2024/25 season due to fitness issues plaguing Los Blancos’ centre-backs. The Spanish defender amassed over 2,000 minutes of game time for a second successive campaign and made 34 appearances last term. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Arsenal.

Will Asencio move to the Premier League this summer?

Arsenal’s interest in Raul Asencio makes sense. The Gunners are scouring the market for a versatile defender to replace Ben White. The Spaniard has played as a right-back and a centre-back since breaking into the first-team squad at Real Madrid, making him an like-for-like replacement for White.

However, the Premier League champions have also set their sights on recognised right-backs, with TEAMtalk revealing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lutsharel Geertruida, Wesley, Vanderson, and Ivan Fresneda as targets.

Asencio offers youth and versatility, which makes him an appealing target over recognised right-backs, as they cannot cover the central defensive berths in the event of an injury crisis. A move finally hinges on Arsenal’s preference for White’s replacement, as Jurrien Timber, the current first-choice right-back has a similar profile to White.