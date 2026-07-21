Arsenal keen on John Stones move

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a move for John Stones to add cover following William Saliba’s fitness issues, with Aston Villa and Leeds United also keen.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing John Stones as defensive cover following William Saliba’s back injury, according to Team Talk. Aston Villa and Leeds United are also keen on the free agent, who left Manchester City this summer.

John Stones called time on his Manchester City career following a huge spell with the club, during which he won numerous honours, including multiple Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. With injuries and fitness concerns over the last few years, it may have been the right time for both club and player to part company.

The experienced defender also played a key part in England’s run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, and he will now focus on finding a new club. He has recently been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus, while he is widely expected to attract offers from English clubs, with Aston Villa and Leeds United, as well as his former side Everton, credited with interest.

The defender was recently linked with Bayern Munich and Juventus, as well as Everton. Aston Villa may look to add defensive depth following their Champions League qualification. Leeds United, by contrast, have shown they can attract high-profile free agents—having signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Wilson.

Arsenal to pursue John Stones?

Arsenal’s interest in Stones stems from William Saliba’s ongoing back problem, which threatens to keep him sidelined for months. The injury has prompted Mikel Arteta to explore defensive reinforcements, with Ezri Konsa remaining a priority target.

However, Stones’ availability could force the club to weigh whether he could serve as immediate cover and longer-term depth, given his vast experience and track record at the highest level.

Arsenal’s pursuit will become clearer if the club lodges a formal approach in the coming weeks. The Gunners will examine Stones’ recent fitness issues before making a decision, but in the short term, Stones could deputise for Saliba and bolster the back line. With the Arsenal interest now confirmed, Stones is expected to weigh multiple options before committing to a new project.