Liverpool open to reopening contract talks with Curtis Jones

Liverpool may look to tie 25-year-old English international Curtis Jones to a new contract if he does not join Inter Milan and impresses Andoni Iraola.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Curtis Jones is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have already failed with bids to sign the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

The report by Ben Jacobs has revealed that Inter Milan made an informal offer worth €25 million, which Liverpool will not accept to sell Jones. Instead, the Reds are “prepared to keep Jones unless a suitable bid arises” in the coming weeks, and they are even comfortable with the Englishman staying at Anfield. Additionally, the English giants are open to engaging in new contract talks if he impresses Andoni Iraola.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool player?

Curtis Jones has endured a frustrating period since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. The homegrown midfielder has been an asset due to his versatility and consistency, having reprised roles across the pitch depending on tactical requirements. However, the 25-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, a situation that has left him exasperated.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Can Inter Milan sign Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical and logical sense, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after being in a similar position as Jones at Liverpool. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders aged over 30 are on course for a summer exit.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones a top target for the Nerazzurri. The Serie A champions already failed to convince Liverpool to sell the Englishman with a reported €20 million bid, and the latest informal proposal worth €25 million is not enough for a summer deal either.

While the report by Ben Jacobs makes no mention of Liverpool’s asking price, the Merseyside club’s desire to recoup more from the English midfielder’s departure is understandable, considering the high valuations for midfielders in the current market. However, with the Reds happy to keep Jones for the long haul, contract talks may be on the cards if he does not complete his desired move to Inter Milan.