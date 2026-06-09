Curtis Jones ready to snub Aston Villa to join Inter Milan

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is eager to join Inter Milan this summer and is ready to snub Aston Villa to move to San Siro.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Curtis Jones is keen on moving to Italy in the upcoming transfer window, with Inter Milan taking pole position in the race to sign him. While the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man is also a target for Aston Villa, the player’s desire has left the West Midlands club in a spot of bother. Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Liverpool are in talks over a possible summer deal for Jones.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool star?

Curtis Jones has established himself as a dependable asset for Liverpool since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. The homegrown player has proven his worth through versatility, featuring across defensive, midfield, and attacking positions, and consistently delivers when called upon.

The 25-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This situation has provoked interest from several clubs, including Inter Milan and Aston Villa, who view him as a top target for the summer.

Will Jones leave Liverpool this summer?

Curtis Jones has been on Inter Milan’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after struggling for regular game time this season. Additionally, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders are aged 30 or older or face may leave the club. Jones has thus emerged as a viable target for Inter Milan.

As for Aston Villa, the West Midlands club will pursue a versatile midfielder this summer, as Ross Barkley faces an uncertain future at Villa Park after struggling with fitness issues in the last few seasons. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara is in the treatment room with a second long-term knee injury during his stint with the West Midlands outfit.

Inter Milan’s next challenge is securing Liverpool’s agreement on fee and terms. Recent reports have suggested that they have yet to meet the Merseyside club’s valuation of the English midfielder. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will now be an unlikely alternative and must pursue other targets.